Bellevue Group AG Sells 21,387 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.04% of HUTCHMED worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HCM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 75,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
