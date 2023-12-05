Bellevue Group AG Sells 2,577 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $97,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,022. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 1,813,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

