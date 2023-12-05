Bellevue Group AG Sells 3,077 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

