Bellevue Group AG Sells 446,394 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446,394 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,943,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 388,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,970. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

