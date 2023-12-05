Bellevue Group AG Sells 500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $50,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 999,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,831. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

