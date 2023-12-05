Bellevue Group AG Sells 500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 3.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.68% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $246,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,227,629 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

NBIX traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 172,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,743. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $125.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

