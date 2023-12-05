Bellevue Group AG Trims Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218,270 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.56% of Exact Sciences worth $94,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 535,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,018. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.