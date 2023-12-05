Bellevue Group AG Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $145,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $288.64. The stock had a trading volume of 437,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.42 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $233.96 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

