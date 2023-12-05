Bellevue Group AG Trims Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.17% of Legend Biotech worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after buying an additional 615,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 365,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,800. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

