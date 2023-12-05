BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.84

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 56626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

