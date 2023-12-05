Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Update

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Benson Hill Stock Up 10.9 %

BHIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Benson Hill by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Benson Hill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

