Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.31. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 605,727 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

