B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 259,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,832. The stock has a market cap of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.