BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

