Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.99) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

