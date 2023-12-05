Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.46% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average of $359.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

