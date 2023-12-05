BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.69.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,270 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

