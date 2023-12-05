Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 18.7 %
BMEA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $707.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.