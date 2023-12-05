Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 18.7 %

BMEA opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $707.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

