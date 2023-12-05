Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.94. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 388,604 shares.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $696.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

