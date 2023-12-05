Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.94. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 388,604 shares.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $696.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.