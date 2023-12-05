Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.94. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 388,604 shares.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $696.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.43.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
