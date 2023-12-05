Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,981,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 7,756,408 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BITF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bitfarms Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $634.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

