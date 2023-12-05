Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.62. 2,966,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,682,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.