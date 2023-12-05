Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 22.28% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

