Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Financial Survey

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 50.42 -$18.05 million ($3.95) -0.25 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.17 million ($2.13) -1.09

Analyst Recommendations

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,712.50%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -5,886.15% -94.66% -81.99% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -78.17% -57.60%

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial. It also develops BDTX-4933, a brain penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor, designed to be a brain penetrant and highly selective and potent inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF Class I, II, III and active RAF dimers, expected to initiate Phase 1 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

