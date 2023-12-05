Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.83% of Black Hills worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

