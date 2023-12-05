BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $756.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

