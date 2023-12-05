Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 392,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,312. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.