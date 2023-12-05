Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 32,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 357,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,107 shares of company stock worth $161,251. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

