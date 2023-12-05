Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 720,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,401. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

