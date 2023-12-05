Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

