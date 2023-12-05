Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

