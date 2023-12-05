Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. 3,148,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,809,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

