Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 7,015 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.61. The company had a trading volume of 912,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

