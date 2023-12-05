Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.72. 487,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,388. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

