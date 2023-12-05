Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

TSM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. 1,574,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

