Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.