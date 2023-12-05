Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 78.6% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after buying an additional 5,449,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 220,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,164. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,483.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

