Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.25% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 21,786 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

