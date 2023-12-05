Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,470 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

