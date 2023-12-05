Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

