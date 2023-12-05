Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.65. The company had a trading volume of 323,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,887. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $604.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.