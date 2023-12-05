Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,113. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

