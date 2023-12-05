Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $237.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,991. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

