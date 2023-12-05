Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.60. 127,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

