Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 103,190 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,190 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,613 shares of company stock worth $2,956,468. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.