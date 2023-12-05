Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of IAC worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,880,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IAC by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in IAC by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,678 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 43,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

