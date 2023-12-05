Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,574. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

