Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

