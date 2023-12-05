Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

