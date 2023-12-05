Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stake Reduced by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.11%.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

