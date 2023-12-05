BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up about 1.5% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Tower Group LLC owned 0.25% of BlueLinx worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

